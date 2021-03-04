On Nov. 19, I presented a plan on behalf of the McCaskey Performing Arts Department for districtwide showcases. This included the musical “Hairspray” for all students enrolled in the high school.

On Feb. 9, the board heard that proposal. Superintendent Damaris Rau supported the musical selection.

That same evening, I posted my directorial vision to the students and included this note concerning the rehearsal process: “There are conversations that we will — and must — have as a cast in order to make sure we are all united on the statement we intend to make with our production. If you have specific questions, please message me. ... ‘Hairspray’ is a great reminder of how far we’ve come and how far we have to go. Please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

The School District of Lancaster school board approved the show on Feb. 16.

After general auditions, a group of two or three students circulated a statement. Many students signed it. The superintendent made the call to cancel the show.

In a letter to the students I articulated two sentiments:

— No one is impervious to discrimination.

— Sometimes call-out/cancel culture erases things you would have loved.

Did the kids have every opportunity to address concerns? Certainly. Have they learned a tough lesson from this? Regrettably. Did they make the call to cancel the show? Absolutely not.

The students are not without fault. Yes, a couple of students sparked this. As a teacher, I recognize that this is a pertinent teaching moment. The students have to accept responsibility for their actions. There are students who signed and students who refused to sign. There are students who never knew the petition existed. I wholeheartedly appreciate the loyalty exemplified by those who refused to sign, but every student who auditioned is one of my kids. I hope they know that.

I encourage anyone interested to watch the video of the Feb. 9 school board meeting. The proposal to produce “Hairspray” begins around 44:09 and ends around 45:34.

Lakisha Welch

J.P. McCaskey High School