I was heartbroken to learn that J.P. McCaskey High School’s production of “Hairspray” was canceled for what I view as very dubious reasons.

I have had the honor to know musical director Lakisha Welch since 1997, when we shared a dressing room in a Fulton Theatre production of “Annie.” What I recall most fondly is her solid spiritual grounding. There is no way that Welch would select a show that excuses racial prejudice!

As she explained to her auditioners, “ ‘Hairspray’ is a great reminder of how far we have come and how far we have to go.”

The most powerful way to fight discrimination of any kind is to shed light on its effects. I believe that “Hairspray” does just that by showing how even well-intentioned “white saviors” may be guilty of ethnic stereotyping.

To cite only one other example, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II’s “Show Boat” brings home the horror of slavery by a judicious use of a particular racist word. Some casts in revivals of the masterpiece refused to utter this heinous term, but more recent revivals have reinstated the phrase to deliberately shock the audience.

The bravery of producing “Hairspray” could have been a “teachable moment” for McCaskey audiences.

It is devastating to think of these eager students — from whom COVID-19 has already stolen so many extracurricular, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to share their gifts — having to process yet another crushing disappointment. It is particularly sad to learn that this production was designed to be performed outdoors to ensure safety.

My deepest sympathy to all whose dreams have been shattered.

Candace O'Donnell

Lancaster