The McCaskey holiday concert Dec. 15 was stunning. Each choral and instrumental offering was unique in its selection and presentation. There are a lot of kids spending hours and days practicing for this event, as their parents can attest, and boy, is it worth it. If you closed your eyes, you felt as if you were listening to PBS!
The professional training provided by McCaskey’s musical arts department is the gift that keeps on giving. These kids will always return to music in their lives no matter where they end up. What a blessing!
Betty Collier
Columbia