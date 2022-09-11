When I was riding with my son recently, we passed a sign for “Prisoners of War Highway.”

To me, the most well-known prisoner of war was the late U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona. He was awarded two Legion of Merits, the Silver Star, two Purple Hearts, the Prisoner of War Medal and many other medals for his service during the Vietnam War.

I thought about a guy who had ridiculed and disrespected McCain, and who himself had avoided military service by claiming “heel spurs.”

I wondered how any veteran could support a man who apparently has no respect for the sacrifices made by our military men and women and our American heroes. This man frivolously avoided service to our country at a time when many young men were called.

I am sad and confused, because character is so important, and the lack of character is just so clear here. Can any veteran or veteran’s family stand for such lack of character and display of disrespect?

Carol Westfall

Christiana