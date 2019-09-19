I am writing in response to the Lancaster County Democrats’ decision to showcase disgraced former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe at their Sept. 21 annual dinner (“Former FBI head to visit Lancaster,” Sept. 14). McCabe has just been recommended for criminal prosecution by the Justice Department, but thanks to his repeated violations of the law in an attempt to circumvent President Donald Trump, he and former FBI director James Comey are treated as liberal icons.
The double standard in this situation is immense. Imagine what the outrage on the left would be like if the Republicans featured someone such as Roger Stone, who was indicted on very flimsy charges on account of his association with the president. McCabe also broke the code of the FBI on numerous occasions by disclosing details about his private conversations with Trump, something he is likely to do again in his upcoming speech.
To cap it all off, McCabe allegedly lied to federal investigators. This story has made the headlines in many national newspapers and, let’s face it, we do not want Lancaster County to make the news for honoring someone possibly facing criminal trial.
For the good of the county, I call upon Lancaster County Democratic Committee Chairwoman JoAnn Hentz to rescind McCabe’s invitation to speak at this event.
J. Pierce Leaman
Grade 8
East Petersburg