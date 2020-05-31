Memorial Day in Maytown has always meant a street flea market, family picnics, a town parade, bands, special music, a speech in the square, and a fresh flower placed on each veteran’s grave. This year was very different, of course. But, thanks to one young lady, the most important tradition remained.

A fresh flower was placed on each veteran’s grave at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day.

It began with a phone call with an idea from CC Emswiler, a Donegal High School sophomore and true Maytonian. She suggested that we still honor the deceased veterans, as this is the true reason for Memorial Day. A call was made to order flowers from Floral Designs, another call for funds to cover the cost, another call for CC and a few volunteers to put flags on the graves, and finally a call for CC and a few volunteers to put a fresh flower on each veteran’s grave on Memorial Day morning.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that CC came up with this idea. When she was in eighth grade, she was given the American Legion Auxiliary Award for honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, service and Americanism. She also was to be the Poppy Princess for the 2020 parade, and she spends much of her extra time making cards for veterans to be given out at the Veterans Affairs hospitals.

Thank you, CC, for keeping alive the true meaning of Memorial Day!

Linda Good

East Donegal Township