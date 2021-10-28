Columbia Borough School District has one of the highest tax rates in the county, yet test scores are among the lowest. In my view, discipline is nonexistent. Could this be because there are classrooms containing students, but no teacher or supervising adult? This is wrong and most likely illegal. Watching movies unsupervised for the entire period will not improve test scores.

The school board will give you 101 excuses as to why, but they have no answers other than the old “need more money” excuse. Along with state and federal monies, board members have approved a budget drawing $900,000 from the reserve fund. Their excuse for this is that school districts may only have 8% of the annual budget in reserve. Well, then put the money in the capital reserve fund.

The truth is that the budget contains $600,000 in increased administration costs. The board members have said they wanted to go in a new direction. They are — down. Now two members of the school board want to jump ship before it sinks and run for Columbia Borough Council. They cannot do the job with the schools. What makes them think they can do the job with the borough?

Parents, it’s time to get involved!

Leo S. Lutz

Mayor

Columbia Borough