The Spotlight PA article “Ruling may stop water, sewer privatization in Pa.,” which was published in the Aug. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, was welcome news.

State Act 12, signed in 2016, opened the doors to privatization, and I am so pleased to see that Patrick Cicero, the state’s appointed consumer advocate, is rightly asking the Public Utilities Commission how exactly the sale of municipally owned water and wastewater services benefits consumers, given subsequent and significant rate increases.

Further, I agree with Cicero that any sale of a utility should be approved by the voters. This is a recommendation that I plan to make to the Home Rule Study Commission, should it pursue a home rule charter.

Danene Sorace

Mayor

City of Lancaster