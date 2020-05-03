During these horrible and stressful times, one of the brighter spotlights is the slight decrease in pollution.

I hope that when this pandemic has subsided enough for citizens to return to jobs and other activities that businesses consider whether some employees’ jobs must be physically on-site.

With the age of internet comes an ability to access data from anywhere that is Wi-Fi accessible. So why not benefit? People working from home means less traffic, fewer accidents, less infrastructure wear, less stress on people, less use of fossil fuels, less costs in vehicle maintenance and, yes, less pollution.

Since some companies have used off-site — and sometimes out-of-country — employees for call centers, I think they should be confident enough in the ability of their management systems to expand the types of jobs that can be done remotely.

Even if it’s a small percentage of their workforce, it will still be on the plus side toward betterment of the world now and for future generations.

Debra Phillips

Elizabethtown