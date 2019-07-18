I wish I could say that I was surprised by the lack of Republican response to President Donald Trump’s recent unpatriotic tweets. It seems that most Republicans appear to be deaf to the incipient evilness of his statements.
Whether they are sexist or xenophobic is really not the major issue. These individuals are duly elected representatives of American citizens, and Trump insulted them (and the people who elected them) by stating they should leave the country because they dared to disagree with him.
The president is supposed to support and uphold the Constitution and protect American citizens’ rights. Instead he tells them to leave the country they are trying to serve and improve. Perhaps he should follow his own advice and leave the U.S. if he is unhappy.
Mark Hirschman
Lititz