Brittney Griner is the famous basketball player who plays in the Women’s National Basketball Association. She decided to play in a Russian league that pays very well.

Unfortunately, she was detained at a Moscow airport in February and charged after Russian police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She is on trial and could face 10 years in prison.

I don’t know why she did this. Maybe she is an entitled professional athlete who feels like she can get away with things because of her status. Maybe she is naive.

I don’t know what will happen to her, but I know one thing. She will appreciate her country a lot more when she gets home. She was one of the WNBA players who disrespected our country by kneeling for the national anthem. She also said that the WNBA should not play the national anthem at games.

Well, I hope she likes borscht.

Matt Seventko

East Hempfield Township