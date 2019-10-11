I received a $25 fine for leaving my trash can at the curb. I did not know it was not allowed, and a letter informing me would have been nice instead of a fine. I have lived here for more than 20 years and never heard of this law. The reason I leave it there is because I live near Price Elementary School and the kids and adults litter. I have found that by leaving my trash can accessible, they use it instead of throwing trash on the ground.
Hopefully someone from the City of Lancaster will see this and reverse the fine and maybe someone from the school will take charge of picking up trash in the area. For everyone’s information, your trash can and recycling container must be behind the front of your house.
Jeffrey G. Schober
Lancaster