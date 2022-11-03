Galatians 1:10 states: “For am I now seeking approval of men or of God? Or am I trying to please men? For if I were still trying to please men, I would not be the servant of Christ.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is trying to be a servant of Christ. Yes, it will probably cost him the election. But he chose to serve Christ.

Mastriano’s stance on abortion is that it is murder. If you shoot and kill a pregnant woman, you can be charged with two murders — one for the unborn child.

Regarding same-sex marriage, there are numerous references in the Bible about immorality: men having relations with men that are reserved for women, and women having relations with women that are reserved for men.

Mastriano will likely lose this election because he chose to serve God rather than men. He will win election by God and serve for eternity.

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township