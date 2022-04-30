While driving around my neighborhood and central Pennsylvania, I’m dismayed by all the “Mastriano for Governor” signs.

In my view, state Sen. Doug Mastriano is an insurrectionist. He attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, and his campaign paid for chartered buses to Washington, D.C., on that day.

Mastriano and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry have peddled baseless conspiracy theories and supported efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence supporting the belief that the election was stolen, they both have supported the Big Lie and former President Donald Trump.

This is mystifying for a multitude of reasons, namely that Trump rarely tells the truth and has a long history of questionable conduct.

In my view, Mastriano, Perry and other like-minded elected officials can be described as crazy, absurd and dangerous; but the most precise description is that they are unreasonable. They are seemingly not guided by or acting with sound judgment. They are not rational.

Do you want these type of men governing? Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

In my view, these men should not be in our government and are a threat to our democracy. Where is the U.S. Department of Justice on these matters?

Margie Hall

Warwick Township