People reveal themselves through their actions. Some people use words to reflect who they want to be, but actions always show who they really are. So when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

As I drive around the county, I see signs posted for GOP gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Surely those people don’t know that Mastriano revealed who he really is: He went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He sought political gains by advancing President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen in Pennsylvania. He led a public hearing in Gettysburg featuring Rudy Giuliani that falsely claimed voter fraud and election rigging; those claims have been rejected by the courts. In 2021, he launched what he called a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 presidential election. He said it was necessary because Pennsylvanians had doubts about the election; he and others had created those doubts. He wanted ballots, election equipment and voters’ records for his “audit.” Ask the residents of GOP-controlled Tioga County how well that went and how much it cost.

I believe his behavior has been disingenuous and self-serving, and not for the people of Pennsylvania. He has revealed who he is.

How can we trust him to be truthful and make decisions in the best interest of Pennsylvanians? I ask those who have put up signs of support for Mastriano to please rethink your decision.

As Franklin D. Roosevelt stated, “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township