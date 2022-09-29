We learned from the events of Jan. 6, 2021, that then-President Donald Trump wasn’t just willing to seek the support of fringe elements on the right to feed his ego and to support and fund his campaign. He was additionally, in my view, willing to weaponize their irrationality, delusions and gullibility to incite them to violence Jan. 6. Then he sat back and watched as the U.S. Capitol was attacked.

Some of Trump’s most ardent supporters are now running for Congress, governorships, state legislatures and school boards.

In Pennsylvania, we have a guy running for governor — Doug Mastriano — who spent money to charter buses for the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., that ended with some of Trump’s supporters violently storming the halls of Congress as part of an insurrection attempt.

In his defense, Mastriano asserts that he never went into the U.S. Capitol himself that day. But he’s never condemned Trump for promoting the Big Lie that incited the violent attack on the Capitol or for doing little to stop the insurrection.

Instead, Mastriano gratefully accepted Trump’s endorsement and continues to adhere to and promote Trump’s Big Lie — without ever having offered a scintilla of credible proof to back his claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

How does someone who bears responsibility for promoting and perpetuating the Big Lie and who actively assisted others in getting to Washington, D.C. — including at least one who was arrested on charges connected to the U.S. Capitol assault — get the support of anyone in Pennsylvania who believes in truth, our democracy and the rule of law?

Larry Berger

Manheim Township