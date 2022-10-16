Mastriano and his security detail [letter] Oct 16, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Why all the fuss about Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s so-called security detail? It seems to me that no one shows up for his rallies, anyway.Bruce Riefenstahl Mount Joy Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Opinion Letter To The Editor Doug Mastriano Politics Security Detail Campaign Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.