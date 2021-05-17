Just because our so-called “allies” — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — are fighting a proxy war against Iran (which is not our “ally”) in Yemen is a terrible reason for allowing the Saudis and the UAE to block food and other humanitarian aid from entering that impoverished country.

This six-year war has already killed some 230,000 people and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, presenting the specter of mass starvation of an additional 400,000 Yemeni children this year.

President Joe Biden should twist the arms of both “allies” and non-allies alike. He must do this not only to end the war, but to pressure the Saudis and their allies into lifting the inhumane blockade.

U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker should tell us — their constituents — what they are going to do to stop the atrocities of Saudi Arabia and our other “allies” in Yemen.

Evan Daniel Riehl

Manheim Township