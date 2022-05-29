Please stop reporting that a mass killer “acted alone.” That person may have been the only one wielding a gun at that particular moment, but he and other mass shooters act with the backing of thousands. There are the conservative judges who have reinterpreted the Second Amendment, twisting it into a meaning that none of our founders would recognize. There are the leaders of the National Rifle Association, who over the past 50 years have turned their sporting organization into a rabid opponent of gun regulation. There are the 50 Republican U.S. senators who, using the filibuster, block any vote on gun control legislation. There are the manufacturers of weapons and ammunition who pour millions of dollars into flooding society with the tools of massacre.

Worst of all, in my opinion, are those who, by words and images, send the message that Jesus Christ approves of, and supports, gun ownership. Public figures such as Ted Nugent speak of a “God-given right” to own guns. There is no scriptural basis for such a claim. Google “Jesus and guns” and dozens of sickening images appear. This is heresy.

It is past time to demand that the slaughter be ended. We must change the culture of violence that permeates our society and elect officials at every level of government who will enact and enforce reasonable controls on the weapons that are now used to terrorize our schools, shops and streets.

Marian L. Shatto

Warwick Township