This is in response to the July 21 letter “Don’t force all to wear masks.”

People do not wear masks to protect themselves, but to protect others. So, to the letter writer: My mask protects you, but you choose not to protect others.

Masks are hot, a pain, may cause your nose to run, and have many other negative aspects. But they do protect others. So put one on!

Claire Lincoln

East Hempfield Township