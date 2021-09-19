In 1942, in what is known as the Doolittle Raid, 80 airmen flew B-25 bombers off the deck of an aircraft carrier to bomb Japan. Knowing they lacked fuel to return, they hoped to make it to China, or at least to bail out over friendly territory.

In the 1943 landing on the Tarawa Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Marines waded across 500 yards of ocean, through machine-gun fire. Some units suffered 50% casualties before they even reached the beach.

In 1944, at Omaha Beach in Normandy, the ramps dropped and American and Allied troops stormed ashore to a welcome of machine gun and artillery fire. By sunset, it is estimated that more than 2,000 of them were dead. The Americans did not risk their lives for personal gain, but to protect their fellow countrymen from nations and ideologies that threatened their lives and freedom.

Wearing masks indoors is proven to help protect us from potential COVID-19 infection. COVID-19 vaccination is proven to greatly decrease the risk of becoming infected and thus helps to protect others from potential COVID-19 infection.

Today, some of those who most loudly proclaim their patriotism also cannot be troubled to wear masks to protect others from infection. Some of them also refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine that would protect others from an infection that has already killed more than 670,000 of their fellow Americans.

On 9/11, 343 firefighters rushed into the flames of the World Trade Center to protect and save their countrymen. Isn’t this a much better example of patriotism than angry people screaming “freedom” at school board meetings?

David Stoeckl

Conestoga