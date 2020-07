Face masks have received a lot of coverage (no pun intended) recently. To me, face masks are not political in any way. When I enter an establishment where the owners or workers are not wearing them, I wonder why they don’t want to protect me.

When did we stop caring about our friends and neighbors? If farm stands won’t protect my health, I can buy locally grown produce and flowers in grocery stores that value my dollars enough to care about my safety.

J.L. Heinsey

Ephrata