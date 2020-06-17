I was astonished to read that members are of the public are not required to wear masks when entering the Lancaster County Government Center, with some commissioners apparently arguing it would be unlawful to do so (“Officials at odds over mask policy,” June 11).

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is quite confusing, and there is still much we don’t know about it. But we do know some basics:

1. The virus is primarily transmitted in droplets that come from our mouths and noses when we sneeze, cough, sing, talk or even just breathe.

2. We can pick up the virus when these droplets fall on our faces, our hands or elsewhere.

3. The virus can be transmitted asymptomatically — that is, a person who feels fine can transmit the virus before showing symptoms.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

4. Wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose does not necessarily protect you from someone else spreading the disease to you. But it helps to prevent you from spreading the disease if you are a carrier but not yet sick. So, requiring a mask is not an invasion of your liberty. It simply denies you the right to sicken others.

There is no law that says county employees must work alongside people who are potentially spreading a disease. And the county doesn’t have to fully refuse service to those who won’t wear masks. Tell them to use the internet or the telephone.

But I guess the majority of the Lancaster County commissioners don’t care so much about their employees.

Gregory Wolfe

Lancaster