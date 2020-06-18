Now that we’re able to have some freedom, I feel I need to pass the message that we can’t “do this together” if half the people aren’t wearing masks properly. Although my recent “dining out” experience is limited, I’ve noticed that half of the restaurant employees I’ve seen (cooks, counter persons) have been wearing their masks below their noses and sometimes their mouths. May as well wear them on their knees! It’s sure not helping either of us. This is not a political statement. Wearing a mask is a common courtesy to your customers, as many of us do have concerns.

David York

Akron