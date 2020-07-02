Opinions differ on the question of whether wearing a face mask will help to confine the spread of COVID-19. Medical science aside, my pragmatic, practical, survival judgment tells me that putting a barrier between my respiratory system and the general public is a good step in confining the spread of this droplet-borne virus. It is perhaps not the ultimate solution, but common sense tells me it is one of many important steps.

I am grateful to others who do this very little thing (wearing a mask). I have not heard of significant adverse effects from mask-wearing, apart from skin irritation for some and perhaps a mask tan. I anticipate that research will show that mask-wearing contributed to the reduction of the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, I have become used to wearing a mask, and one of the attractions is the freedom and peace of mind it affords me when I need to venture out into the world. For my part, I would rather err on the side of caution and will continue to wear a mask (that covers my nose and mouth) to provide a physical, breathable barrier between my droplets and yours. This is where I stand on the issue of wearing masks.

Geraldine WuShanley

Manor Township