I hope LNP | LancasterOnline fact-checks letters to the editor. I know the paper corrects climate science facts. Certainly, hygiene falsehoods shouldn’t be permitted without editing.

Last month, a letter about a local resident’s right to go without a mask was published (“Don’t force all to wear masks,” July 21). The writer asserted that she will decide whether to protect herself with a face mask. She is misinformed. I hope she learns that the requirement to keep one’s nose and mouth covered in public is not just about protecting the wearer.

The science of respiratory droplet spread is found in many sources. The state Department of Health website states, “Your mask protects others around you and their masks protect you. By wearing a face covering such as a mask, you are protecting those closest to you.”

To be an American does not include doing anything one wants. Americans protect our communities by driving on the right, using turn signals, not making false 911 calls and much more.

Wearing is caring. We mask for others.

Maren Morgan

Lancaster Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions.