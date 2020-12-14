The story of the healing of Naaman, the commander of the Syrian army, by the Israeli prophet Elisha is told in the Bible (2 Kings 5).

Naaman had contracted leprosy. A captured Israeli servant of Naaman’s wife suggested that Elisha could heal her master’s husband. To make a long story short, Naaman arrived at Elisha’s house in Israel. Elisha did not leave his house to heal Naaman, but instead Elisha sent out his servant to tell Naaman to wash himself seven times in the Jordan River.

Naaman was furious. The prophet had not even looked at his diseased arm, let alone prayed over it to produce a cure. How dare Elisha suggest the Jordan was any better than the rivers back in Damascus?

Eventually Naaman’s servants were able to calm him down and suggested that had Elisha asked him to complete some difficult tasks to effect a cure, he surely would have complied. So why, they asked, would he not follow Elisha’s simple request? Naaman relented, followed the instructions and was cured.

In these pandemic times, we have been told over and over again by medical experts that wearing masks, washing our hands frequently and physically distancing will save tens of thousands of lives.

Would we be more likely to comply if the medical experts told us there is an expensive drug we could take or therapeutic regimen we could follow? Let’s humble ourselves, do the simple things and watch the miracle unfold.

David Lutz

New Holland