To Lampeter-Strasburg School District:

It is time for you to require masks in school by teachers, staff and our children, to keep everyone safer.

Children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet. Without face masks, they are in danger. While some may be anti-mask and anti-vaccine, their arguments do not hold up to science. These anti-mask and anti-vaccine people are preying on emotion and politics and fearmongering.

Science says that masking properly over the nose and mouth, washing your hands often and getting vaccines are the best ways to gain control of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is again building speed and infections due to the more transmissible delta variant.

I am asking you to follow the brave and wise lead of other public school districts in Lancaster County — the School District of Lancaster, Columbia Borough School District and Manheim Township School District — and mandate proper mask usage indoors to protect everyone in our buildings, including those who cannot be vaccinated.

We were getting the upper hand on COVID-19 as a nation, and then as mandates fell to the wayside, people began dropping their guard. Look what happened: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are again rising.

Please listen to science and medical researchers and hospital officials and do the right thing — reinstitute a mask mandate for our schools until this deadly disease is stopped.

This will not be forever, but it is critical to do this now, so we can work to fight this deadly disease and make our community safer for all.

Todd Weiss

Strasburg Township