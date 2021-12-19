Ending the mask mandate in schools before the holidays is foolish. With COVID-19, we have been through the holidays and new variants before. We know that during this time of year, indoor gatherings and travel are more frequent and, with that, the rates of COVID-19 infection and hospitalizations increase. We are already seeing this.

We have so much information at our fingertips about how to best protect ourselves and our children from this virus. Lifting the mask mandate in schools before we are through the holidays shows that we learned nothing from the past. It shows that we, as a community, do not care about our neighbors but only about ourselves. We should want to teach our kids to be compassionate, empathetic — to care about their community as well as themselves.

We know that masking works to limit the spread of viruses. If masks weren’t effective at preventing the spread of viruses and germs, surgical staff would not wear them during surgeries. Vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves. Give parents time to schedule and get their children vaccinated. Give the kids time to develop the antibodies and reach fully vaccinated status. Give the kids the best chance possible of being able to attend school in person, rather than the disruption of having to go remote.

The best way to protect our kids is to keep a mask mandate in schools, at least through the holidays, if not longer, and to get vaccinated.

Laura Powers

Manheim Township