I was upset to read in the May 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline of the vandalizing of the beautifully designed artworks promoting the wearing of masks displayed at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Lancaster (“COVID-19 mural at Penn Square monument vandalized”). I think that until we know all there is to know about the treatment and prevention of the COVID-19 virus, wearing a mask is a simple and easy thing to do.

Evelyn Eckstein

Manheim Township