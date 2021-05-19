When it comes to the decadeslong underfunding of public education in Pennsylvania, Republican lawmakers have, in my view, historically opted for almost sadistic “solutions.” They punish districts for their so-called failures by inviting private, for-profit enterprises to erode their budgets while simultaneously funding opt-out strategies for wealthier families.

And so it was a welcome surprise recently to see state Sen. Scott Martin, chair of the Senate education committee, co-sponsor legislation that would run all of the state’s education monies through the fair funding formula.

Unfortunately, he also has devoted copious committee hours recently to testimony by privatization advocates. Public school families have seemingly not received the same platform, and Sen. Martin has yet to bring his co-sponsored bill up for a vote in committee.

It’s time for Sen. Martin to stop speaking out of both sides of his mouth. He cannot say he supports public education while creating legislation that chips away at its foundation, diverting taxpayer funds from districts via educational tax credits, savings accounts and charter schools — all of which feature in a separate piece of legislation, Martin’s “Excellence in Education For All Act,” which I believe would enshrine excellent education for very few.

Roughly 90% of American children attend public schools, and I believe that most Americans do not favor the diversion of public money to private schools. One wonders why Sen. Martin is spending so much time and effort on systems that benefit such a small number of his constituents. It’s almost as though he’s serving some other master.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster