On a local TV broadcast, a woman said, “Imagine how you would feel if you hadn’t held the hand of your loved one for six months.”

Some don’t have to “imagine.” We know! I have not touched my wife since the pandemic restrictions began. I live on campus at a retirement/skilled nursing home in Manheim Township and she is isolated in the skilled nursing section on the same campus with extreme memory loss.

Imagine it? No. We are living it!

I practice self-isolation. I am deathly afraid of COVID-19. I go off campus only on essential errands — medicine, food, banking, etc. For me, it is an easy requirement to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Sept. 19 was our 70th anniversary! She was alone. How many anniversaries will she have to endure alone? Birthdays, Mother’s Day, etc.? She won’t remember, but I will. We have lived here 10 years and she has been confined for seven years.

Is it tough? Yes, but I will survive. Is the retirement community doing the right thing? Absolutely. Looking at the prospect of an early solution to this pandemic, I am so sad. Not for me, but for the survival of mankind.

Bill Balabanow

Manheim Township