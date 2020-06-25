Thank you, Mayor Danene Sorace, for proclaiming Saturday, June 20, as MCC Day in Lancaster city, to celebrate the work of Mennonite Central Committee.

Although I am not “officially” Mennonite, I did grow up supporting MCC as I attended Locust Grove Mennonite School. As a child, I recall receiving small burlap bags with the organization’s cross and dove symbol displayed on the front of the bag — a visual reminder to us children that these bags could be filled with rice and other staples to help less fortunate people.

After listening to missionaries tell us about people around the world who needed help, we would go home and collect money to fill the bags. Thank you, MCC, for responding to God’s call to love, and congratulations on 100 years!

Melody Dillman

Upper Leacock Township