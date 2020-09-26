The Sept. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Local leaders at odds over protests” describes the stark contrast in responses of different local leaders to the recent tragic shooting and resulting protests.

Responses from Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, City Council members Ismail Smith-Wade-El, Amanda Bakay, Janet Diaz and Xavier Garcia-Molina, as well as Delia Sanchez and the Rev. Roland P. Forbes Jr. of the city's Community & Police Working Group, showed empathy, understanding and commitment to working toward constructive solutions. They acknowledged failures of our system and the legitimate, deep pain and frustration of protesters, while also condemning violence and calling for protests to remain peaceful.

Their responses gave me hope and made me grateful for leaders like these, who are listening and working to improve our community.

In contrast, I was disappointed to see Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons’ response, which focused primarily on the “riot that caused significant property damage” (which is of course a legitimate concern), but showed no interest in understanding and addressing the frustrations that led to the violence.

To Parsons and others: Please listen with empathy and focus more on understanding the underlying causes of these and other protests. This is the path to constructive solutions, less violence and long-term healing.

Lynn Longenecker

Lancaster