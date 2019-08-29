After reading about President Donald Trump’s interest in buying Greenland, I have developed a business plan for him to accomplish that and manage the property.
First and foremost, the financing is critical. Trump should pardon Bernie Madoff and hire him to structure the deal. Trump also can use some of his own financing finesse, like he used in Atlantic City before declaring corporate bankruptcy for the sixth time. Trump can’t directly assist with the financing because Deutsche Bank and the Saudis are already overextended from the bad loans they recently gave his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Second, once the deal is done, Trump should back out of any promises made to the people of Greenland. It has always worked in the past for him.
Third, rename the place Trumpland, build an overpriced and environmentally destructive golf course, then erect a 1,000-foot-tall sign with “Trump” on it. He can use the $400 billion China has paid the U.S. for the ingenious tariffs.
Finally, put Eric Trump, Don Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Kushner in charge, because these four have nothing to do after having solved all of the world’s pressing issues. They can also print some new hats in one of Ivanka Trump’s Asian sweatshops with the phrase, “Make Greenland Great Again.”
Gary Ziffer
Lancaster