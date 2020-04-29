I wish to thank the governor for helping us, the people, and businesses. But where is the money coming from?

Thanks, LNP | LancasterOnline, for keeping us informed and entertained and trying to keep us positive and hopeful.

Thanks to the churches and the community for feeding us. Thanks for the front-line people — doctors, nurses, emergency medical responders — and the hospitals going the extra mile.

Thank you, police officers, firefighters, truck drivers and grocery store workers.

Thanks for a governor who cares, and for local, state and federal officials working together.

Finally, thanks, Lancaster County, for being your brother’s keeper.

Ruthie Bailey

East Lampeter Township