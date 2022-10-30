Many thanks to the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren and Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness for the excellent statement “The Perils of Christian Nationalism,” which was published as an advertisement on Page A11 of the Oct. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

It is educational and informative in its description of Christian nationalist beliefs, and prophetic in its warning of the threat those beliefs pose to our nation and religious freedoms.

While Christians have different theological views of Scriptures, leading them to hold divergent positions on social issues, the Jesus of the Gospels is undeniably at the center of this religion.

I believe that anyone reading the Gospels would be hard-pressed to recognize the gun-toting, authoritarian, exclusionary Jesus embraced by Christian nationalists. They seemingly aim to impose a Sharia-like theocracy, forcing all to conform to their beliefs. In a theocracy, the legal system is based on religious laws. As a Christian, I view this as a corruption of our faith.

This nation was founded on the beliefs of freedom of religion and equality for all. Let’s be sure to elect government representatives who will not seek to impose their interpretation of the Christian faith on everyone, abandoning the vision of equality for all.

Linda Crockett

Adamstown