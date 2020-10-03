A letter writer complained about a house in Manheim Township with numerous Donald Trump signs (“Why so many yard signs?” Sept. 30).

I wonder if this writer would have objected to Joe Biden or Black Lives Matter signs in their neighborhood? Probably not.

Tolerance goes both ways. Lancaster County has far more Trump signs than Biden signs. My cousin said there are lots of Trump signs in liberal Maine. I’ve seen tons of Trump signs in Wildwood, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia. I haven’t seen many Biden signs at all.

Most Americans seem to support our current president. Once again, the liberal media is out of touch with conservatives in this country. They just can’t comprehend the fact that the majority of U.S. citizens are not liberals or socialists.

JoAnn Fuir

Paradise Township