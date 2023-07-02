It is no small wonder that a large number of Republicans apparently crossed over and voted for Democratic candidates in the school board primary elections in May.

Many Republicans are disenchanted with the hard-line, no-compromise platform that has taken control of the party. Just look at the 2022 election, in which the party lost a U.S. Senate seat previously held by Republican Pat Toomey. And the 2022 governor’s race, in which the Republican candidate was too extreme for many Republican voters, so they crossed over and voted for the Democratic candidate.

Locally, Joe Mohler was essentially forced to step down from his leadership position in the Lancaster Township Republican Committee because he dared to break from the hard-line, no-compromise platform the GOP has adhered to.

Many Republicans, even conservative ones, are disenchanted with the harsh rhetoric and actions of these hard-liners. In 2022, the hard-liners even had a candidate waving a sword in a commercial. That is not what the voters want in a candidate. As soon as I saw it, I knew that the Democratic Party could have run Bigfoot and won.

In 2024, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is up for reelection, and if the GOP puts forth someone like the 2022 candidates again, Casey will win easily.

The GOP needs more people like Mohler deciding its platform. Mohler was spot-on in his views for the party going forward.

The last Republican president cost himself his reelection because of his inability to stick to the business of running the country, and at the end of his presidency he brought this country to the brink of anarchy.

Hopefully the Republican Party takes a really hard look at its positions and divests itself of the extremists, who are in the minority but have taken it from the party of Lincoln to the potential party of no return.

Paul J. Rineer

Columbia