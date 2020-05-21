A recent letter writer said that those who complain about President Donald Trump never say who would do a better job (“Problem with Trump critics,” May 13).

Let me fix that. Here is a partial list: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Michelle Obama, Andrew Cuomo, Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney, Diane Feinstein, Tim Kaine, Bob Casey, Tom Wolf, Adam Schiff, Tulsi Gabbard, Mike Bloomberg, Tom Steyer and Michael Bennet.

And if you want another rich, well-known person who probably knows nothing abut running this country, try Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Stephen Colbert, George Clooney and Harrison Ford.

I could go on, but I won’t.

Dennis Ernest

Clay Township