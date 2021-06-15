Summer is here, and we’re at the peak of kitten season. Although kittens are plentiful right now, and most people tend to adopt them, please don’t forget about the older cats. They need to find loving homes, too. Pet Pantry has many kittens in its foster program, but did you know that we occasionally have dogs?

Right now we have a very special dog named Kai, who is a mixed breed, part pit bull. She’s been in foster care and is patiently waiting to find a new forever home.

A little over a year old, Kai is a tangential victim of COVID-19. Her owners adopted her last year. This year they found themselves with new jobs and not enough time to spend with this highly active dog.

You can see her picture and check out all the information about her on our website: petpantrylc.org. If interested, you can fill out an application and make an appointment for a meet and greet.

Our adoption coordinator, Steve Pizzo, will be happy to help you. Let’s hope this young dog can find a new owner or family to share her life with. Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for printing this letter, and God bless.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township