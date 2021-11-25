Six months ago, I underwent open-heart surgery.

The first group I am grateful to is Dr. Robert Wenger and his team for performing a successful triple bypass. The next group I would like to thank is the nurses and staff in the intensive care unit and 5 East at Lancaster General Hospital. For one week, these people used their professional skills to tend to my every need.

One month after surgery, I began 12 weeks of 36 rehab sessions at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s cardiac rehabilitation center. The nurses and therapists there guided me and encouraged me to become stronger and healthier. They also are real professionals. They wanted me to promise to continue my recovery by using the same equipment at Brethren Village, where I am a resident.

Next, I want to thank my family and all of my friends for their prayers and words of encouragement. But I am most grateful to my wonderful wife, Friedlinde, for her love and concern shown to me over the past 55 years.

Lancaster County is blessed to have excellent medical facilities, for which we should all be thankful. Take the time today and every day to thank someone who has helped you.

God bless you all.

David Ebersole

Manheim Township