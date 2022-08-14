I am writing this in response to Bill Bert’s letter in the Aug. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“LNP Tournament continues success”). I appreciate the recognition that I received in that letter.

Bert’s guidance and advice regarding how to approach the many tasks required to conduct a good tournament were a huge part of the success of the Midget 17U portion of the LNP Tournament. The coaches and players of the participating teams, the umpires and umpire assigners and the three youth sports organizations (Warwick Travel Baseball, Penn Manor Youth Baseball and Hempfield Youth Association), as well as Lou Casanova of Lancaster County Youth Baseball, all assisted in providing needed elements for the tournament.

The Lancaster Barnstormers’ staff members were tremendous, as were the LNP | LancasterOnline reporters and photographers.

Ken Gerber

West Hempfield Township