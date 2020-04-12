On Jan. 11, my date and I were going into Huckleberry’s Restaurant & Tavern when I felt light-headed and fainted. Immediately the management came to my aid. Most of the diners left their meals and also came to my aid. In a matter of minutes, Gordonville EMS showed up and I ended up in the hospital getting a pacemaker.

After receiving excellent care, I returned home and am doing fine. I wish I could thank each one of you wonderful people. Since that is out of the question, I am writing this letter, giving me a chance to thank the management, emergency medical services guys who were just great and all the diners, as well as my date, who is a wonderful lady and very helpful and understanding.

This experience showed me that there are still a lot of wonderful people in Lancaster County.

Thank you for the chance to express my views.

Bob Kruppenbach

Salisbury Township