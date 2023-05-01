One of the most-asked questions is “Why would a loving God send us to hell?” The real question should be “Why would people choose hell rather than heaven?”

After reading many LNP | LancasterOnline letters to the editor, I’ve come to the conclusion that many are deceived.

It’s not a conservative versus liberal issue that’s affecting America. It’s a God issue (or lack thereof). Too many liberals (and maybe conservatives, too) have been convinced there is no hell. Why? Because God is love and he would not send me to hell, they say.

Think again. Yes, God is loving, but he is also righteous. It would go against his very nature to allow unrepentant people into heaven.

Take time to reflect. Are you truly a follower of Christ? Remember what Jesus stated in Matthew 7:23: “And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you who practice lawlessness!’ ”

This is a game many deceived people are playing and it will not end well for them. Don’t just take my word, read the Bible: “Narrow is the path that leads to Heaven, but broad is the path that leads to hell” (Matthew 7:13).

And it won’t be like the “party” that AC/DC told everyone about in its song “Highway to Hell.”

Remember, it’s your choice. Choose wisely.

Fred Neyhard

Clay Township