I am responding to the writer of the Sept. 25 letter “Virtue-signalers should lend a hand.”

There are a great many of us who actually do that. Many friends and I contribute time and money to assist refugees and immigrants in our own communities. For years, we have been putting our money where our mouths are. I have provided rental housing to immigrant families. My friends and I have provided financial assistance to house, feed and find employment for refugees.

We are most definitely not “using people for personal props and political gains,” as the writer states that some people are. We are acting on deeply held beliefs.

I believe that the letter writer’s “Not in my backyard!” statement is simply inaccurate. The people of sanctuary cities have welcomed their surprise migrant arrivals with open arms and have provided food, clothing, shelter and assistance with finding permanent settlement in our country. The writer specifically mentions the migrants who were taken to Martha’s Vineyard. They left a brutal and dangerous dictatorship in Venezuela and, seeking asylum, made a very difficult trip to a United States port of entry and legally entered the U.S.

I am an eighth-generation immigrant. The vast majority in our county, state and country are descendants of immigrants. The United States of America is the most unique country in the world as a “melting pot” of people from all over the world.

People come here to find peace, happiness, prosperity and a safe place to raise their families. I am happy and grateful to be able to lend a hand.

Steve Alderfer

Manor Township