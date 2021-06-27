I take issue with the June 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article regarding U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and the IRS leak (“Smucker: IRS leak to press was ‘appalling’ ”).

You report that a news organization obtained private taxpayer information and made that information public.

You further report that Rep. Smucker was upset by this conduct.

Good for him. I suspect that many Americans would express outrage at the seeming weaponization of a government agency for political purposes.

The weaponization of a government agency to achieve a political goal is deeply wrong and un-American.

It appears to me that LNP | LancasterOnline’s view of this conduct is different from Smucker’s opinion. But you didn’t use your Opinion page to disagree with Smucker. Instead, you found Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who excused the wrongful conduct because it generated support for his political goals. And those who fail to align with his position on tax issues are, in his words, “traitors.”

By putting this spin on the story, I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline promotes rich vs. poor class warfare.

I believe that you fail to differentiate between fact and opinion, presenting your opinions as “news.”

This is wrong. You should examine your “news” articles and move the conclusions and opinions to the Opinion pages. You should extract the liberal bias that I believe permeates your publication and come back to a middle ground.

James Reeder

Manheim Township