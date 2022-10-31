Some local letter writers become apoplectic when discussing President Joe Biden. They say he is to blame for any number of problems, from a broken immigration system (was it ever unbroken?) to the current round of inflation (have any countries or people escaped this?).

I view Biden’s legislative record as being perhaps the most productive in many years. Under his watch we have seen:

— The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 offset the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 by providing communities and families with cash, while directly reducing the number of children living in poverty.

— The first major gun safety legislation passed by Congress in nearly 30 years.

— Passage of the PACT Act to expand medical treatment for service members who were exposed to toxic substances.

— The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is rebuilding roads, bridges and rails, while also expanding protections for clean drinking water, tackling climate change and expanding access to the internet.

— The Inflation Reduction Act is creating jobs in the energy sector by sourcing jobs to Americans and cracking down on companies so that they pay a fair share of taxes.

Not all of this happens at once, as each piece of legislation represents large amounts of money and major changes to our work and home lives. Each, however, seems to be on a relatively fast track to affect all Americans.

It is instructive to understand that all of these became law with no or minimal Republican support. Our representative in Congress, Lloyd Smucker, voted against each of these.

Jacques Gibble

Lancaster Township