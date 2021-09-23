Many of us are used to instant gratification. Instantly rent movies without leaving your house. Get your online order in two days; even buy a car online and have it brought to you. The pandemic has enhanced the gratification with more of us purchasing groceries and prescriptions and having them delivered in hours. We all know about items not being available to purchase right now. There are not enough computer chips to manufacture cars. Other consumer goods are in short supply. This increases the frustration factor across the board.

I run a family business in Lancaster County that has been casting plaques and grave markers since 1937. We had a roller coaster summer, with orders in huge numbers we had not seen in years and old equipment breaking under the strain. We like to have all orders out in four to six weeks, but our goal is always four weeks or less. With the equipment breakage, subsequent unavailability of replacements and supplies, and hurricanes that soaked our sand, we needed to change our goal to shipping orders in eight weeks. While some customers were furious and disappointed, the majority are understanding and kind. I want to publicly thank all our customers for having the patience to wait for a quality product while we work through our issues. I also ask anyone who is waiting for a manufacturing order to have patience and understand that we are doing our best in these unprecedented times. Thank you!

Andrea Zimmerman

West Hempfield Township