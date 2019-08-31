It never ceases to amaze me that we, the inhabitants of this planet, seem to always look in the wrong direction to find a solution for our dysfunction as a populace.
Whatever the case may be — gun violence, opioid addiction, plastic pollution, etc. — the only solution to these dilemmas is not seeking help from our government, but to go to the source, the manufacturers.
It is they, the suppliers, who must come together and reach a solution. They should come to the realization that greed is the culprit of their misaligned doings.
Thinking of Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged,” John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” and Richard Nixon’s presidency. Chaos is what keeps us engaged as a society — sad.
Perhaps we could start anew by looking at ourselves in a reflective attitude that will benefit us all, including the flora and fauna.
Dave Welden
Warwick Township